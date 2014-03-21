FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0435 GMT
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2014 / 4:42 AM / 4 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0435 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.15 percent and the broader NSE index 0.21 percent higher, recovering from mild falls on Thursday, tracking higher regional shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.80 percent, on value buying ahead of the first half borrowing calendar due to be released before the end of this month.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee stronger at 61.01/02 versus its previous close of 61.34/35, tracking strength in equities.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.48 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 bp at 8.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s cash rate little changed at 8.75/8.80 percent versus its previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

