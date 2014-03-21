SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0435 GMT

The benchmark BSE index up 0.15 percent and the broader NSE index 0.21 percent higher, recovering from mild falls on Thursday, tracking higher regional shares.
India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.80 percent, on value buying ahead of the first half borrowing calendar due to be released before the end of this month.
The Indian rupee stronger at 61.01/02 versus its previous close of 61.34/35, tracking strength in equities.
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.48 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 bp at 8.63 percent.
India’s cash rate little changed at 8.75/8.80 percent versus its previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent.
