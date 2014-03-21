SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0435 GMT

STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.15 percent and the broader NSE index 0.21 percent higher, recovering from mild falls on Thursday, tracking higher regional shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.80 percent, on value buying ahead of the first half borrowing calendar due to be released before the end of this month.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee stronger at 61.01/02 versus its previous close of 61.34/35, tracking strength in equities.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.48 percent, while the one-year rate falls 1 bp at 8.63 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s cash rate little changed at 8.75/8.80 percent versus its previous close of 8.95/9.00 percent.

