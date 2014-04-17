FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
April 17, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.58 percent and the broader NSE index closed 1.56 percent higher, snapping a three-day losing streak as lenders such as ICICI Bank surged on value buying, earnings expectations and hopes of gains in bond portfolios after the central bank’s biggest debt auction.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 11 basis points 8.85 percent, posting its biggest single day fall in three months on Thursday, after the central bank fully sold 200 billion rupees ($3.31 billion) worth of debt on offer, accomplishing the country’s biggest-ever auction.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended stronger at 60.29/30 versus the previous close of 60.37/38, boosted by gains in the domestic sharemarket while some dealers also cited dollar selling by large state-run banks which could be on behalf of the central bank.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate fell 7 basis points to end at 8.44 percent, and the one-year rate ended down 2 basis points at 8.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s cash rate higher at 8.20/8.30 versus its previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

