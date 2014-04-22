SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

The benchmark BSE index up 0.26 percent and the broader NSE index 0.17 percent higher as shares edge up to record highs, with capital goods stocks gaining for a second session.
India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.86 percent ahead of auction of state loans later in the day and sale of government bonds on Friday.
The Indian rupee trading weaker at 60.71/72 versus previous close of 60.59/60, its lowest in nearly a month, on strong dollar.
The benchmark five-year rate up 1 basis point at 8.44 percent and the one-year gains 1 basis point to 8.59 percent.
India’s cash rate lower at 8.75/8.80 percent versus previous close of 9.15/9.20 percent.
