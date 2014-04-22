SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index up 0.26 percent and the broader NSE index 0.17 percent higher as shares edge up to record highs, with capital goods stocks gaining for a second session.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.86 percent ahead of auction of state loans later in the day and sale of government bonds on Friday.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee trading weaker at 60.71/72 versus previous close of 60.59/60, its lowest in nearly a month, on strong dollar.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate up 1 basis point at 8.44 percent and the one-year gains 1 basis point to 8.59 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s cash rate lower at 8.75/8.80 percent versus previous close of 9.15/9.20 percent.

(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)