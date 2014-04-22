FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT
April 22, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index and the broader NSE index trading flat as investors book profits after shares surged to a record high earlier in the day.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.83 percent on expectation of strong demand at the state loan sale. The yield was off 6 basis points from its intraday high.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee trading weaker at 60.76/77 versus previous close of 60.59/60, on the back of heavy dollar demand from oil importers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate up 1 basis point at 8.44 percent and the one-year unchanged at 8.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate lower at 8.75/8.80 percent versus previous close of 9.15/9.20 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

