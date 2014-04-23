FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT
April 23, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.41 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.31 percent, after hitting record highs for the third consecutive session as blue-chip stocks continue to gain.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.86 percent on profit-taking after a strong rally.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee trading weaker at 61.01/02 versus its previous close of 60.76/77, tracking losses in regional currencies and hurt by good demand for the greenback from oil importers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate unchanged at 8.43 percent and the one-year rate also flat at 8.59 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate higher at 8.80/8.85 as against its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

