SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0800 GMT

STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is up 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.36 percent, after hitting record highs for a third consecutive session as blue-chips continue to gain.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.86 percent on profit-taking after a strong rally.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee weaker at 61.13/14 versus its previous close of 60.76/77, as good dollar demand from oil firms and weakness in other regional currencies aid sentiment for the greenback.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year rate unchanged at 8.43 percent and the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 8.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s cash rate higher at 8.85/8.90 percent against Tuesday’s close of 8.00/8.10 percent.

