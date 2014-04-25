FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0825 GMT
#Credit Markets
April 25, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0825 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.72 percent and the broader NSE index 0.77 percent lower on profit-taking after marking their fourth consecutive record highs. Weak earnings by Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, and cement makers such as ACC Ltd and Ambuja also weigh.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.84 percent ahead of the 160 billion rupee ($2.62 billion) bond auction later in the session.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee stronger at 60.73/74 per dollar compared with its close of 61.07/08 on Wednesday, on large dollar inflows from an infrastructure development company.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate up 1 bp at 8.41 percent, while the one-year rate down 1 bp at 8.59 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate at 8.65/8.70 percent against Wednesday’s close of 7.10/7.15 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
