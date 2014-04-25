FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
April 25, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.82 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.85 percent lower, retreating from fourth consecutive record highs hit earlier in the session on the back of disappointment over earnings from market heavyweights including ICICI Bank Ltd.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 8.88 percent after cut-off prices came in lower than expected at the country’s $2.6 billion weekly auction, while inflation fears also weighed after an influential weather office forecast below-average monsoon rainfalls.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended stronger at 60.60/61 per dollar compared with its close of 61.07/08 on Wednesday, snapping a three-session falling streak as good dollar sales by custodian banks and two large corporates helped offset greenback demand seen from oil importers.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate ended up 3 bps at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate closed flat at 8.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate ended at 8.30/8.40 percent against Wednesday’s close of 7.10/7.15 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
