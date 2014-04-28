FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0755 GMT
April 28, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0755 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.08 percent and the broader NSE index 0.15 percent lower, tracking Asian equities amid increasing tension in Ukraine.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.88 percent amid lack of fresh triggers with the rise in global crude oil prices seen limiting a fall in yields.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee stronger at 60.51/52 per dollar compared with its close of 60.60/61 on Friday, after a large infrastructure development company was spotted selling dollars.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 1 bp at 8.42 percent, while the one-year rate flat at 8.60 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate at 8.90/8.95 percent against Friday’s close of 8.30/8.40 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
