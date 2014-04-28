FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
April 28, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.25 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.32 percent lower, weighed down by profit-taking in blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro and choppy global markets.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis points at 8.85 percent with some short-covering seen ahead of the 160 billion rupees ($2.64 billion) bond sale this week, although caution about cash conditions remain due to election-related spending.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended little changed at 60.6450/6550 per dollar compared with its close of 60.60/61 on Friday, retreating from a one-week high hit earlier in the session as domestic shares fell for a second consecutive session and as caution prevailed ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed steady at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 1 basis point at 8.61 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate ended at 8.65/8.70 percent, a touch below the central bank’s emergency marginal standing facility rate of 9 percent, and against Friday’s close of 8.30/8.40 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

