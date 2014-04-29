FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
April 29, 2014

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.73 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.68 percent lower, falling for a third straight session as lenders including HDFC Bank declined on worries over offloading of index futures by foreign investors.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis point at 8.83 percent after the central bank announced additional liquidity support to alleviate current cash crunch, while the auction papers for this week’s sale were also in line with market expectations.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended stronger at 60.42/43 per dollar versus its previous close of 60.6450/6550, on large dollar sales from companies, including exporters, while gains in Asian currencies helped support sentiment ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 6 basis points at 8.37 percent, while the one-year rate ended 3 basis points lower at 8.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate ended down at 8.45/8.50 percent versus its previous close of 8.65/8.70 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

