SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call 0740 GMT
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
May 9, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call 0740 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 2.3 percent and the broader NSE index 2.32 percent higher, near record high on hopes the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party would win a majority in the elections set to conclude next week, sending blue chips such as ICICI Bank sharply higher.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The 10-year benchmark bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.73 percent, tracking an overnight fall in crude oil prices and ahead of the election outcome next week. Trading will be range-bound with traders watching the outcome of the 160 billion rupees debt sale later in the day for cues.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee little changed at 60.01/02 versus Thursday’s close of 60.0650/0750, tracking an over 2 percent surge in domestic stocks.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 8.25 percent, and the one-year rate 2 basis points lower at 8.51 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate at 8.0/8.10 percent versus its previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
