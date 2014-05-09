FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 9, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index closed up 2.91 percent and the broader NSE index 2.99 percent higher, at record highs on hopes the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party would win a majority in the elections that end next week, sending blue chips such as ICICI Bank sharply higher.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.75 percent, after earlier hitting a near two-month low of 8.72 percent on hopes that BJP may win a majority in the general elections.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee ended at 60.02/03 versus Thursday’s close of 60.0650/0750, gaining for a second consecutive session on Friday to a near one-month high, sparking suspected central bank intervention after shares surged to a record high.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 basis points at 8.25 percent, and the one-year rate 2 basis points lower at 8.51 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent versus its previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Reporting by Indulal PM)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.