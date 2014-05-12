SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended up 2.42 percent and the broader NSE index closed 2.27 percent, as shares surged to their second consecutive record high on Monday after blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro jumped on rising hopes that exit polls would show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies winning a majority in the elections.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 8.73 percent, with overall bonds posting gains for a third consecutive session on Monday driven by hopes the exit polls may show the BJP and its allies winning a majority in the elections.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.05/06 per dollar compared with Friday’s close of 60.02/03, retreating from a nearly 10-month high hit earlier in the session, on the back of suspected heavy dollar buying by the central bank ahead of exit polls due out later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate each ended 1 bp lower at 8.24 percent, and 8.50 percent respectively.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate ended at 8.95/9.05 percent versus previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)