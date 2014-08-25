FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0802 GMT
#Credit Markets
August 25, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0802 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up 0.6 percent as foreign fund inflows help blue-chips such as Tata Consultancy Services gain; Maruti Suzuki surges after Credit Suisse raises its target price to 3,500 rupees from 3,020 rupees.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.53 percent as foreign investors sold debt worth $82.14 million on Thursday after posting their biggest purchase in a single session on Wednesday.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee little changed at 60.46/47 per dollar against its Friday’s close of 60.4650/4750 as expectations of RBI intervention cap broader dollar gains.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.01 percent and the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.43 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate a little higher at 8.05/8.10 percent against Friday’s close of 7.95/8.00 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
