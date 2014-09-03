FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
#Intel
September 3, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.45 percent and the broader NSE Index closed 0.39 percent higher, as software exporters such as Infosys Ltd rallied on strong U.S. economic data, while continued foreign buying and falling oil prices also helped gains.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

--------------------------------

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.52 percent, as initial gains were offset by uncertainty about when the government would increase the limit for foreign investors in debt.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.4850/4950 per dollar against the previous close of 60.68/69, snapping four days of losses, as risk was back in favour after Ukraine and Russia agreed on a ‘permanent ceasefire’ helping local shares hit record highs yet again.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 8.00 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 1 basis point at 8.45 percent.

CALL MONEY

---------------------

India’s cash rate ended at 7.50/7.60 percent against the previous close of 6.90/7.00 percent.

---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled By Dipika Lalwani)

