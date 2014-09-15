FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0430 GMT
September 15, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0430 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKS

----------------------

Indian shares fall, with the broader NSE index down 0.8 percent, tracking weak global stocks ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meet later in the week.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.48 percent after sharp fall in core CPI data.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.01 versus the previous close of 60.65/66, tracking weakness in Asian currencies against the dollar.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 7.97 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.43 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s cash rate at 8.10/8.20 percent against Friday’s close of 7.90/7.95 percent. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

