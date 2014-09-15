SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0826 GMT

STOCKS

----------------------

India’s broader NSE index is down 0.65 percent, tracking weak global stocks ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.49 percent after a sharp fall in core CPI data.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.05 versus its previous close of 60.65/66, tracking falls in Asian currencies against the dollar.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 bps at 7.96 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.43 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s cash rate at 8.20/8.25 percent against Friday’s close of 7.90/7.95 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)