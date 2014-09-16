SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0805 GMT

STOCKS

Indian stocks trade lower, with the broader NSE index down 0.83 percent, tracking Asian shares on caution ahead of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the session.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.51 percent, on caution ahead of RBI’s 200 billion rupees ($3.28 billion) bond buyback later in the day. Caution also prevails ahead of the Fed meeting later in the day.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 61.08/09 per dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 61.13/14. Traders will watch the outcome of the Fed meeting later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 2 basis points to 7.95 percent, while the one-year rate drops 1 basis point to 8.43 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s cash rate higher at 8.25/8.30 percent against Monday’s close of 7.00/7.10 percent. (1 US dollar = 61.0600 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)