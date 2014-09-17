SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0440 GMT

Indian shares rise, with the broader NSE index higher 0.39 percent, as export-oriented stocks gain on hopes they are better positioned to perform if Fed raises rates.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.49 percent, ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. RBI deputy governor says India could do more buybacks, soothing sentiment.
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.96/97 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 61.0550/0650, ahead of the outcome of the Fed meeting. Asian currencies mostly up against the dollar.
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.95 percent while the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.43 percent.
India’s cash rate higher at 8.05/8.10 percent against the previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)