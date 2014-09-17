FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0440 GMT
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2014 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0440 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKS

----------------------

Indian shares rise, with the broader NSE index higher 0.39 percent, as export-oriented stocks gain on hopes they are better positioned to perform if Fed raises rates.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.49 percent, ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. RBI deputy governor says India could do more buybacks, soothing sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.96/97 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 61.0550/0650, ahead of the outcome of the Fed meeting. Asian currencies mostly up against the dollar.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at 7.95 percent while the one-year rate down 1 basis point at 8.43 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s cash rate higher at 8.05/8.10 percent against the previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.