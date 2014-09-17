SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0800 GMT

The broader NSE index edges up 0.29 percent, tracking higher Asian shares. Export-oriented stocks lead the gains on hopes they are better positioned to perform if the U.S. Federal Reserve raises rates.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.50 percent, ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Fed policy meeting. RBI deputy governor says India could do more buybacks, soothing sentiment.
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.98/99 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 61.0550/0650, ahead of the outcome of the Fed meeting. Asian currencies mostly up against the dollar.
The benchmark five-year swap rate falls 1 bp to 7.94 percent while the one-year rate down 2 basis points at 8.42 percent.
India’s cash rate higher at 8.00/8.05 percent against the previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)