SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close
September 17, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

----------------------

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.52 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.54 percent higher, recovering from nearly 2-1/2-week lows hit in the previous session, as hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would retain stimulus measures boosted IT firms such as Infosys Ltd and other blue-chips.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at 8.50 percent, ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, which is expected to offer fresh clues on when it plans to begin lifting interest rates.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 60.92/93 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 61.0550/0650, tracking other Asian currencies, on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would not move to hike interest rates at the end of its meeting later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark 5-year swap rate and the one-year rate ended down 1 bp each at 7.94 percent and 8.43 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s cash rate ended higher at 7.95/8.00 percent against the previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

