FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0800 GMT
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 19, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0800 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

----------------------

The benchmark BSE index higher at 0.12 percent and the NSE index up 0.23 percent, as exporters gain on hopes they will better weather any Fed-related volatility. The index also gets support from FIIs building long positions in index futures on Thursday.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.45 percent, ahead of the 120 billion rupees ($1.97 billion) debt sale in focus.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trade largely flat at 60.82/83 per dollar against Thursday’s close of 60.83/84, pairing early gains on broad dollar gains after a fall in U.S. jobless claims. However, strength in stocks limit the fall.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The five-year rate drops 1 bp to 7.85 percent, while the one-year rate also down 1 bp at 8.40 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s cash rate little changed at 8.00/8.05 percent, compared with Thursday’s close of 7.95/8.00 percent. ($1 = 60.8000 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.