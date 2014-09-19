SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close

STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.08 percent and the NSE index, or Nifty, closed 0.08 percent higher. The Nifty, rising for the third consecutive session, hit its highest in about 1-1/2 weeks, as cash-rich software exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services surged on hopes they will be better placed to weather any Fed-related volatility.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India’s benchmark 10-year bond hit its highest level in more than 11 months on Friday, boosted by positive sentiment following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stance on rates, but the 120-billion-rupee debt sale later in the session pushed prices off intraday highs.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.45 percent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible Indian rupee ended at 60.81/82 per dollar against Thursday’s close of 60.83/84, boosted by strong foreign fund flows into markets, although the local currency fell against the dollar for the week, in line with losses at other emerging Asian currencies.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed up 1 basis point at 7.87 percent, while the one-year rate also ended 1 basis point higher at 8.42 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s cash rate ended at 7.70/7.75 percent, compared with Thursday’s close of 7.95/8.00 percent. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)