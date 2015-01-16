FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0433 GMT
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 16, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0433 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index down 0.12 percent and the broader NSE index 0.11 percent lower, led by fall in Tata Consultancy Services after its Dec-quarter dollar revenue growth lagged estimates. Slides in Asian shares also hurt.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.10/11 per dollar against Thursday’s close of 62.0550/0650 amid global forex volatility after Switzerland’s unexpected move to abandon its currency cap.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India’s benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.68 percent, on expectation of further rate cuts after the surprise cut on Thursday. Traders await 140 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) bonds auction later in the day.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 7 bps at 6.83 percent and the one-year rate falls 4 bps to 7.49 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Thursday’s close of 7.70/7.75 percent. ($1 = 62.1250 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.