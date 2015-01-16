FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0755 GMT
January 16, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0755 GMT

STOCKS

-----------------------

The benchmark BSE index up 0.14 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.11 percent as infrastructure stocks such as Larsen & Toubro and capital goods stocks rise.

RUPEE

--------------

The partially convertible rupee trades stronger at 61.91/92 per dollar against Thursday’s close of 62.0550/0650, tracking strength in domestic shares.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

India’s benchmark bond yield steady at 7.69 percent, ahead of the 140-billion-rupee ($2.25 billion) bonds auction results due later in the day. Reuters poll expects cbank likely to sell 2022 bond at 7.80 percent.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year rate down 9 bps at 6.81 percent and the one-year rate falls 7 bps to 7.46 percent, on expectations of further easing.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent against Thursday’s close of 7.70/7.75 percent. ($1 = 62.1250 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)

