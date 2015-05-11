FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0420 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

The BSE index up 0.9 percent and the NSE index higher 0.85 percent, in line with other Asian markets after the China rate cut with metal stocks leading gains.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee stronger at 63.81/82 per dollar versus Friday’s close of 63.9350/9450, tracking gains in the domestic share market but losses in other Asian units preventing further rise.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 6 basis points to 7.92 percent as the caution ahead of the U.S. data ends with traders now looking ahead at the domestic data due this week, including the key retail inflation data.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 6 basis points at 7.17 percent, while the one-year rate falls 5 basis points to 7.54 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent versus the three-day cash rate of 6.65/6.70 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

