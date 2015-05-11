SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close

STOCKS

Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Monday, marking their highest close in over two weeks as lenders surged on hopes of soft inflation data due on Tuesday and China’s latest round of monetary. The BSE index ended up 1.48 percent, while the NSE index rose 1.63 percent.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended stronger at 63.85/86 per dollar versus Friday’s close of 63.9350/9450, tracking gains in the domestic share market but market remained under pressure on losses in other Asian units.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 9 basis points at 7.89 percent as hopes of interest rates coming down here surged after China central bank’s rate cut and on expectations of soft inflation print on Tuesday.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended at 7.16 percent versus 7.23 percent on Friday, while the one-year rate ended down at 7.54 percent from 7.59 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s one-day cash rate ended at 8.15/8.20 percent versus the three-day cash rate of 6.65/6.70 percent on Friday. (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)