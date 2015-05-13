SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0425 GMT

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s main share index up 1.41 percent while the broader NSE index up 1.40 percent boosted by better-than-expected retail inflation data released post-market hours on Tuesday, while gains in other Asian share markets ahead of a batch of Chinese data due later in the day also aid sentiment.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee at 64.10/11 per dollar versus its previous close of 64.1650/1750 after the lower inflation print and aided by gains in the domestic sharemarket.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 7.95 percent with traders unclear on whether or not the inflation print will prompt the central bank to lower rates in its June policy.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at its previous close of 7.21 percent while the one-year rate down 3 bps at 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.70/75 percent versus its previous close of 6.55/6.60 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)