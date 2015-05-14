FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0810 GMT
May 14, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0810 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKS

India’s BSE index down 0.46 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.45 percent, dragged down by losses in blue chips on rising bond yields in Europe, while exporters were concerned about the rupee’s reversal from key 64 level on flows ahead of key divestments.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee stronger at 63.93/94 per dollar versus its Wednesday’s close of 64.00/01, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield at 7.94 percent, down 2 basis points from its previous close in a ranged market with traders awaiting the RBI policy for further cues.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.22 percent, while the one-year rate 3 basis points lower at 7.53 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s one-day cash rate at 7.30/7.35 percent versus its previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

