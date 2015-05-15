SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close on Thursday

STOCKS

India’s BSE index ends down 0.17 percent while the broader NSE index closes 0.14 percent lower dragged down by losses in blue chips on rising bond yields in Europe, while export-oriented stocks dropped as the rupee rose above the key 64 level on inflows ahead of disinvestments in key companies.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ends stronger at 63.65/66 per dollar versus its Wednesday’s close of 64.00/01, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies while a recovery in domestic shares from session lows also aids sentiment.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends at 7.94 percent, down 2 basis points from its previous close in a ranged market with traders awaiting the RBI policy for further cues. Friday’s debt sale will also be watched for immediate direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 1 basis point at

7.20 percent, while the one-year rate ends 2 basis points at 7.54 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s one-day cash rate ends at 7.50/7.55 percent versus its previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)