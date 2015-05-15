FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close on Thursday
May 15, 2015 / 3:11 AM / 2 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at close on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS

-----------------------

India’s BSE index ends down 0.17 percent while the broader NSE index closes 0.14 percent lower dragged down by losses in blue chips on rising bond yields in Europe, while export-oriented stocks dropped as the rupee rose above the key 64 level on inflows ahead of disinvestments in key companies.

RUPEE

--------------

The Indian rupee ends stronger at 63.65/66 per dollar versus its Wednesday’s close of 64.00/01, tracking gains in most other Asian currencies while a recovery in domestic shares from session lows also aids sentiment.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends at 7.94 percent, down 2 basis points from its previous close in a ranged market with traders awaiting the RBI policy for further cues. Friday’s debt sale will also be watched for immediate direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate ends down 1 basis point at

7.20 percent, while the one-year rate ends 2 basis points at 7.54 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India’s one-day cash rate ends at 7.50/7.55 percent versus its previous close of 7.00/7.05 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
