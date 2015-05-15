SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swap, call at 0415 GMT

STOCKS

India’s BSE index is up 0.22 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.32 percent higher, led by gains in banks with mild gains in other Asian share markets also underpinning sentiment.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee at 63.55/56 per dollar versus its Thursday’s close of 63.65/66 as losses in the dollar versus major currencies including the euro aid sentiment. Gains in the domestic share market also help.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.93 percent in the absence of any fresh triggers. Traders will watched the debt sale due later in the day for immediate direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis points at

7.18 percent, while the one-year rate 3 basis points lower at 7.51 percent.

CALL MONEY

India’s three-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus its close of 7.50/7.55 percent on Thursday. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)