July 24, 2012 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index closed up 0.24 percent while
the broader 50-share NSE index gained 0.20 percent snapping two
sessions of falls after Hindustan Unilever surged to a record on
robust earnings, although Wipro dropped after the software
services exporter issued a subdued earnings forecast.  
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS       
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed steady at 8.07
percent as absence of any fresh triggers both locally and
globally prompted investors to stay on the sidelines ahead of
the policy review on July 31. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee ended weaker at 56.12/13 per dollar,
compared to 55.9650/9750 at previous close tracking weakness in
the euro, as it awaited some definite moves by the government on
policy reforms. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The 1-year OIS rate closed up 2 bps at 7.59 percent while
the benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 4 bps to 6.89 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY        
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05 percent unchanged
from its previous close.  
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

