SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
July 25, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.88 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.86 percent, on media reports
the government is unlikely to go ahead with an anticipated
increase in diesel prices in the near term.  
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS       
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at
8.09 percent, after a senior government official is quoted in a
media report saying the central bank will likely not lower rates
at its policy review on July 31. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee weaker at 56.42/41 per dollar, compared to
56.12/13 at previous close. 
     Month-end oil demand seen with pair likely to remain
biddish on importer demand, says dealers. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The 1-year OIS rate up 3 bp at 7.62 percent while the
benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 6.90 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY        
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 unchanged from its
previous close.  
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

