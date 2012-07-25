FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
July 25, 2012 / 12:06 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index ended down 0.43 percent,
while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 0.36 percent, as
worries the government would struggle to raise fuel prices in a
bid to reduce the country's fiscal subsidy burden hit state-run
oil companies and routed blue chips.  
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS       
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 3 basis
points at 8.10 percent, as expectations the central bank would
hold rates steady at its policy review next week grew with
comments from a senior government adviser further weighing.
 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee closed marginally weaker at 56.16/17 per
dollar, compared to 56.12/13 at previous close as investors
became increasingly jittery as the government seemed to dither
on much awaited reform measures, but a recovery in the euro
helped offset most losses. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The 1-year OIS rate closed up 5 bps at 7.64 percent while
the benchmark 5-year OIS rate also ended up 5 bps at 6.94
percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY        
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate closed at 7.95/8.00 percent, little
changed from 8.00/8.05 at its previous close.  
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

