SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.04 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.08 percent. Traders say delay in government action could undo the rally in domestic stocks last month, which had been built on hopes that Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would push for policy reforms after presidential elections. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.09 percent, as expectations the central bank would hold rates steady at its policy review next week grew after comments from a senior government adviser on Wednesday further weighed in. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 56.0650/06 per dollar, compared to 56.16/17 at previous close as Asian stocks rose and the euro steadied as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus and new European policy measures to keep the euro zone debt woes from deepening. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.62 percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 6.94 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate unchanged from its previous close of 7.95/8.00. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)