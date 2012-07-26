FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0706 GMT
July 26, 2012

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.18 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.23 percent ahead of the
expiry of derivatives contracts.  
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS       
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.10 percent,
as expectations the central bank would hold rates steady at its
policy review next week grew after comments from a senior
government adviser on Wednesday further weighed in. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee stronger at 55.97/98 per dollar, compared
to 56.16/17 at previous close, tracking a steady euro steadied
as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus and new European policy
measures to keep the euro zone debt woes from deepening. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The 1-year OIS rate down 4 bps at 7.60 percent while the
benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 3 bps to 6.91 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY        
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent compared with 
its previous close of 7.95/8.00.  
 
 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

