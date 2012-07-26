FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
July 26, 2012 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index closed down 1.22 percent,
while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 1.30 percent, to their
lowest close since early June despite broad gains in Asian
shares as lenders were hit by expectations the central bank will
keep interest rates on hold next week, while earnings
disappointment dented ITC and BHEL.  
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS       
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 1 basis point
at 8.11 percent, as expectations the central bank would hold
rates steady at its policy review next week grew but a further
rise in yields was averted by a drop in global crude oil prices.
 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee closed sharply stronger at 55.52/53 per
dollar, compared to 56.16/17 at previous close, posting its
biggest gain in two weeks, helped by a sharp recovery in the
euro and hopes of more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. 
 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 2 bps at 6.96
percent while the 1-year rate ended steady at 7.64 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY        
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05 percent compared
with its previous close of 7.95/8.00.  
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.