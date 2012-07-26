SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index closed down 1.22 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index fell 1.30 percent, to their lowest close since early June despite broad gains in Asian shares as lenders were hit by expectations the central bank will keep interest rates on hold next week, while earnings disappointment dented ITC and BHEL. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 1 basis point at 8.11 percent, as expectations the central bank would hold rates steady at its policy review next week grew but a further rise in yields was averted by a drop in global crude oil prices. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee closed sharply stronger at 55.52/53 per dollar, compared to 56.16/17 at previous close, posting its biggest gain in two weeks, helped by a sharp recovery in the euro and hopes of more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 2 bps at 6.96 percent while the 1-year rate ended steady at 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate closed at 8.00/8.05 percent compared with its previous close of 7.95/8.00. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)