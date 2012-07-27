FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0405 GMT
#Financials
July 27, 2012 / 4:18 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0405 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index rises 1.33 percent, while
the broader 50-share NSE index up 1.44 percent, as Asian shares
rallied on Friday, after the European Central Bank boosted
market sentiment and steadied the euro by signalling its resolve
to defend the euro zone.  
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS       
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.11 percent,
ahead of the 150 billion rupees government bonds auction later
in the day.
    Traders say auction demand is likely to be subdued ahead of
the policy but yields unlikely to rise much above current
levels. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee almost flat at 55.52/54 per dollar,
compared to 55.52/53 at previous close, as Asian stocks rose and
the euro steadied on hopes the European Central Bank will
take all steps needed to protect the euro zone. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 6.98 percent while
the 1-year rate also rises 2 bps to 7.66 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY        
    --------------------        
    The three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 steady with its
previous close.  
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

