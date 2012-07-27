SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0405 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index rises 1.33 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index up 1.44 percent, as Asian shares rallied on Friday, after the European Central Bank boosted market sentiment and steadied the euro by signalling its resolve to defend the euro zone. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.11 percent, ahead of the 150 billion rupees government bonds auction later in the day. Traders say auction demand is likely to be subdued ahead of the policy but yields unlikely to rise much above current levels. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee almost flat at 55.52/54 per dollar, compared to 55.52/53 at previous close, as Asian stocks rose and the euro steadied on hopes the European Central Bank will take all steps needed to protect the euro zone. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 6.98 percent while the 1-year rate also rises 2 bps to 7.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 steady with its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)