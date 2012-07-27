FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0658 GMT
July 27, 2012 / 7:13 AM

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0658 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index rises 1.77 percent while the
broader 50-share NSE index up 1.84 percent, led by gains in
banking shares such as ICICI Bank, following a rally in Asian
stocks that rose after the European Central Bank boosted market
sentiment by signalling its resolve to defend the euro
zone.  
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS       
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp)
at 8.12 percent ahead of the central bank policy meeting on
Tuesday. Although most analysts expect the RBI to hold rates,
bond investors are still bracing for a potential surprise cut.
    A broadly positive sentiment for risk across the region is
also seen denting demand for bonds. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee stronger at 55.38/3950 per dollar, compared
to 55.52/53 at previous close, buoyed by strong gains in local
stocks on the back of risk-on sentiment.
    Dealers cite some inflows, but oil bids keep check on
losses. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 3 bps at 6.99 percent,
while the 1-year rate falls 1 bp to 7.63 percent. 
     
    CALL MONEY        
    --------------------        
    The three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 steady with its
previous close.  
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
