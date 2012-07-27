FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
July 27, 2012 / 11:58 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index rises 1.2 percent while the
broader 50-share NSE index up 1.13 percent, led by gains in
private lenders after ICICI Bank posted strong earnings, with
broader sentiment bolstered by higher Asian shares after the ECB
signalled resolve to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.  
     
    GOVERNMENT BONDS       
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp)
at 8.12 percent ahead of the central bank policy meeting on
Tuesday. Although most analysts expect the RBI to hold rates,
bond investors are still bracing for a potential surprise cut.
    A broadly positive sentiment for risk across the region is
also seen denting demand for bonds. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee stronger at 55.33/34 per dollar, compared
to 55.52/53 at previous close, as local shares rallied in line
with overnight gains in risk assets after the European Central
Bank vowed to protect the euro zone. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 2
bps at 6.98 percent while the 1-year rate 
closed down 1 bp at 7.63 percent.     
    
    CALL MONEY        
    --------------------        
    The three-day cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent, from 8.00/8.05
at its previous close.  
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.