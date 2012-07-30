FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0401 GMT
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2012 / 4:20 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0401 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index rises 0.94 percent while the
broader 50-share NSE index up 0.88 percent, tracking gains in
Asian stocks.  
    Investors continue to wait for policy action after renewed
opposition from within the Congress party and coalition allies
over fiscal and foreign investment reforms. 
    
    GOVERNMENT BONDS       
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.12 percent
ahead of the central bank policy meeting on Tuesday where it is
widely expected to hold key rates unchanged. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee stronger at 55.26/2750 per dollar, compared
to 55.33/34 at previous close, in line with a rally in global
risk assets, with Asian stocks rallying and the euro 
approaching a three-week peak versus the dollar. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 basis points at 7.00
percent, while the 1-year rate up 1 bp at 7.64 percent.     
    
    CALL MONEY        
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent, compared with
its previous close of 8.00/8.05.  
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.