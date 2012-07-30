FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index rises 1.81 percent, while
the broader 50-share NSE index up 1.96 percent, with the former
marking its biggest daily percentage gain in a month, as blue
chips such as Infosys rallied with other global risk assets on
hopes for monetary stimulus in the euro zone and the United
States.  
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS       
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 bps at 8.15
percent to a near-three week high on Monday as dealers preferred
to trim positions a day ahead of the central bank's rate
decision, w here it is widely expected to stand pat. [ IN/]
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee weaker at 55.5850/5950 per dollar, compared
to 55.33/34 at previous close, on the back of dollar demand from
oil firms in the last days of the month. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 2
bps at 7.00 percent while the 1-year rate 
closed up 1 bp at 7.64 percent.
       
    CALL MONEY        
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from
its previous close.  
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.