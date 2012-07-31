FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0402 GMT
July 31, 2012 / 4:10 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0402 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects time for RBI decision under Government Bonds to 0530
GMT from 1130 GMT)
    STOCKS     
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index rises 0.22 percent, while
the broader 50-share NSE index is up 0.16 percent.
    Traders are keenly watching the tone and guidance of the
central bank in the policy document.  
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS       
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 8.16 percent
ahead of RBI rate decision at 0530 GMT, where most investors
expect the central bank to keep key rates unchanged. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee stronger at 55.4750/4900 per dollar,
compared to 55.5850/5950 at previous close, as gains in Asian
shares and a stable euro boosted the local unit. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 1 bp to 7.01 percent
while the 1-year rate is up 1 bp at 7.65 percent.
       
    CALL MONEY        
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, compared with
its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent.  
 
 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

