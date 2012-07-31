SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index falls 0.45 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index is down 0.55 percent. Banking stocks pared some of their earlier losses after the Reserve Bank of India surprised markets by cutting the statutory liquidity ratio for lenders. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 bps at 8.22 percent after the central bank cut the statutory liquidity ratio which is the proportion of deposits banks must hold in gold, cash or approved securities, by 100 bps. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weaker at 55.73/75 per dollar, compared with 55.5850/5950 at previous close, after the central bank left key rates unchanged and cut banks' statutory liquidity ratio. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 7 bps to 7.07 percent, while the 1-year rate is up 2 bps at 7.66 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, compared with its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)