FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0700 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index falls 0.45 percent, while
the broader 50-share NSE index is down 0.55 percent.
    Banking stocks pared some of their earlier losses after the
Reserve Bank of India surprised markets by cutting the statutory
liquidity ratio for lenders.  
        
    GOVERNMENT BONDS       
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 7 bps at 8.22
percent after the central bank cut the statutory liquidity ratio
which is the proportion of deposits banks must hold in gold,
cash or approved securities, by 100 bps. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee weaker at 55.73/75 per dollar, compared
with 55.5850/5950 at previous close, after the central bank left
key rates unchanged and cut banks' statutory liquidity ratio.
 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 7 bps to 7.07 percent,
while the 1-year rate is up 2 bps at 7.66 percent.
       
    CALL MONEY        
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, compared with
its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent.  
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) 

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.