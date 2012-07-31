SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at close

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index ended up 0.54 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index closed up 0.56 percent, rising for a third successive session, as software services exporters such as Tata Consultancy gained on continued hopes for monetary stimulus from global central banks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 10 bps at 8.25 percent after the central bank cut the statutory liquidity ratio which is the proportion of deposits banks must hold in approved government securities, by 100 bps. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee closed weaker at 55.6450/6550 per dollar, compared with 55.5850/5950 at previous close, after the central bank left key rates unchanged and cut banks' statutory liquidity ratio. A volatile euro weighed on the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed up 10 bps at 7.10 percent, while the 1-year rate up 8 bps at 7.72 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate ended at 8.05/8.10 percent, compared with its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)