SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0403 GMT
August 1, 2012 / 4:10 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0403 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.16 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.11 percent. 
    Traders say policy ball is now firmly in the government's
court as RBI has kept rates unchanged, but the confidence in
government implementing fiscal measures is slowly receding,
given disagreements among ruling coalition parties.
   
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.25 percent in
rangebound trade a day after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, cuts
SLR at policy meeting on Tuesday. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee stronger at 55.59/60 per dollar, compared
with 55.6450/6550 at previous close. 
    Markets are now awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve
meeting later in the day. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at 7.10 percent, while
the 1-year rate up 2 bps at 7.72 percent.
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, compared with
its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. 
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

