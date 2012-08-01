FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0658 GMT
August 1, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0658 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.09 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.14 percent. 
    Flat performance tracks range-bound MSCI Asia-Pacific index
excluding Japan after China's official factory
purchasing managers' index fell to an eight-month low in July,
suggesting the sector is barely growing. 
   
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.23 percent.  Palaniappan Chidambaram's appointment as new
Finance Minister is a positive given his reformist image, but
markets wait for actual action, say dealers. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee stronger at 55.52/53 per dollar, compared
with 55.6450/6550 at previous close on the back of dollar
selling from custodian banks, while greenback demand from oil
importers fizzles out at the start of a new month. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.08 percent,
while the 1-year rate up 2 bps to 7.74 percent.
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, unchanged from
its previous close. 
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
