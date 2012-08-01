SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0658 GMT

STOCKS ----------------------- India's main 30-share BSE index up 0.09 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index rises 0.14 percent. Flat performance tracks range-bound MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan after China's official factory purchasing managers' index fell to an eight-month low in July, suggesting the sector is barely growing. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.23 percent. Palaniappan Chidambaram's appointment as new Finance Minister is a positive given his reformist image, but markets wait for actual action, say dealers. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee stronger at 55.52/53 per dollar, compared with 55.6450/6550 at previous close on the back of dollar selling from custodian banks, while greenback demand from oil importers fizzles out at the start of a new month. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.08 percent, while the 1-year rate up 2 bps to 7.74 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The one-day cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, unchanged from its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)