SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0359 GMT
August 2, 2012 / 4:20 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0359 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.24 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.28 percent. 
    Traders say worries are growing that disagreements among
ruling coalition parties could hamper policy reforms at a time
when a shortfall in monsoon rains threatens to aggravate India's
inflation and deficit problems.

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at
8.21 percent, as investors continue to hunt for bargains after
debt prices fell to their lowest in almost a month on Tuesday
following the central bank's policy review. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee weaker at 55.6650/6800 per dollar, compared
with 55.47/48 at previous close tracking a global dollar rally
after the U.S. Federal Reserve refrains from additional
stimulus. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 3 bps at 7.05 percent,
while the 1-year rate also falls 3 bps to 7.72 percent.
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from
its previous close. 
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
