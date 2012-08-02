FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0657 GMT
August 2, 2012 / 7:11 AM

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0657 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKS          
    -----------------------
    India's main 30-share BSE index down 0.46 percent, while the
broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.48 percent. 
    Falls track easing in Asian shares after the
U.S. Federal Reserve refrains from further monetary stimulus
measures and ahead of the ECB meeting later in the day. 

    GOVERNMENT BONDS 
    ------------------------------- 
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at
8.20 percent, on bargain-hunting after debt prices fell to their
lowest in almost a month on Tuesday following RBI's decision to
keep rates on hold. 
  
    RUPEE  
    --------------          
    The Indian rupee weaker at 55.7550/7700 per dollar, compared
with 55.47/48 at previous close as losses in domestic shares and
the euro boost the greenback, but traders expect resistance
around current levels, preventing much sharper gains. 
     
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS  
    -------------------------------------       
    The benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 5 bps at 7.03 percent,
while the 1-year rate also falls 1 bps to 7.74 percent.
       
    CALL MONEY 
    --------------------        
    The one-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent, unchanged from
its previous close. 
 
  ----------------------       
  Double click on codes in < >       
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread             
  For Reuters Benchmarks                             
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)

 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

